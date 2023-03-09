HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched at approximately 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard to a call of shots fired. Officers were advised at approximately 1:39 a.m. that a victim was taken to Seton Medical Center by family members.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they saw a man being taken inside the Emergency Room of Seton Medical Center – who later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, of Killeen.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Stubbs dead at 4:58 a.m. Thursday, and has

ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in

Dallas.

This investigation is ongoing.