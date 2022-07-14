TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle accident on Old Waco Road in Temple has left one man in critical condition.

Temple Police officers were dispatched at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday to Old Waco Road – between the Hogan Road and Steve Intersections. When they arrived, they found the driver suffering severe injuries.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Old Waco Road will be closed until further notice as police investigate. The cause of this accident is unknown.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.