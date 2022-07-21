Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 55-year-old Killeen man is accused of taking a knife and threatening a man who came to his door seeking something to eat.

Angel Miguel Valentine has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident Killeen Police say happened during the noon hour on Tuesday.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday on a complaint about an armed subject. When they got there, they were told the victim went to the door of Valentine’s apartment and asked for food. Valentine refused, so the victim left.

Police said Valentine then opened the door of the apartment and threw food toward the victim – then is accused of coming out of the apartment with a knife and making threats toward the victim. Miramontez said the victim feared for his life and called 9-1-1.

Police made contact with Valentine, arrested him on the second-degree felony charge and took him to the Killeen City Jail. He was later transferred to Bell County, where he remained on Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bail.