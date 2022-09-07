Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old Harker Heights man wanted for violation of parole for his murder conviction has been arrested following a traffic stop in Temple.

Frank Martinez was the driver of a car stopped by Temple Police at 33rd Street and East Central Avenue for having an expired registration.

Police said a computer check showed Martinez had an active warrant out of Pardon and Parole for Murder.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst said Martinez was received at TDCJ on January 10, 1994 to serve 75 years for murder in a case out of Dallas County. He was paroled on March 28, 2016.

Martinez was received into State Jail on October 26, 2020 for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Montgomery County to serve a nine-month sentence. He was discharged from State Jail on November 13, 2020 but remained on parole for his 75-year Murder sentence.

A warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest on September 2, 2022. He remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday – held without bond.

A Temple spokesperson said a passenger in the car was also arrested after a K-9 searched the vehicle and officers were able to find narcotics and paraphernalia inside her purse. Police also found printed checks and washed/faded U.S. currency dollar bills in the vehicle. The passenger also admitted to having methamphetamine stuffed in her pants.