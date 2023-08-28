TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Temple while attempting to cross Interstate 35.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-35 around 8:28 a.m. Friday, near Exit #304, for the accident. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the man was attempting to cross I-35 on foot, heading westbound.

Police say the man successfully crossed northbound traffic, but was hit by a vehicle as he

was attempting to cross southbound traffic. There were no signs of foul play.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the man dead. He has been identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Hyland, of Georgetown.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.