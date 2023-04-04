Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Temple Police say the man who died falling off a truck closing the interstate for a time last Thursday was from Colorado. His identity was earlier released as 47-year-old Daniel Hosler.

A few more details are coming to light on the incident. Police say they initially received a call around 9:00 p.m. Thursday on a welfare concern about a man running into the traffic near the interstate. Several more calls then came in, with witnesses saying he was running in front of cars to get them to stop in the 5200 block of Interstate 35 – then trying to open their doors.

As traffic slowed down, he jumped onto a truck tractor – with evidence later indicating it appeared he climbed onto the side of the truck, then fell off when the truck started picking up speed again.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey Precinct 3, Place 2 pronounced Hosler dead at 9:33 p.m. Thursday, and ordered a blood analysis. Police reported he was not local, and ended up making family notifications in Fort Collins, Colorado.