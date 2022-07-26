Temple (FOX 44) — The manslaughter trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz has been moved to January 23, 2023.

In December of 2019, DeCruz shot and killed Michael Dean during a traffic stop.

Texas State Troopers conducted an investigation, and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza announced DeCruz was being charged with Manslaughter.

Originally, the trial was set for June of 2021, but it was later moved to July 25, 2022, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The family of Michael Dean told FOX44 News that they are satisfied that DeCruz would face justice, but believe he should be facing a stronger criminal charge.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

DeCruz was in the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bail, but a judge reduced it to $80,000 and DeCruz bonded out in March of 2020.