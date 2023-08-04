Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Bell County Jail records indicate members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force located a suspect name in a child sex assault complaint first filed in Temple almost a year ago.

19-year-old Brandon White, Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday with assistance from Temple officers. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of South 2nd Street on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

This stemmed from an incident reported on August 26. It was then when officers got a call from the mother of a seven-year-old girl. White was identified as a suspect, and the warrant was obtained.

White was booked into the Bell County Jail on the first-degree felony charges. He remained there on Friday afternoon with bond set at $150,000.