TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – When the Temple Independent School District’s Sampson-Howard Elementary opens its doors next school year, it will do so with a familiar campus mascot.

The district says that with the imminent closing of the Cater Elementary campus, based on declining neighborhood enrollment, a group of Cater teachers approached district administration about bringing their current mascot with them as they move to Sampson-Howard Elementary. The Board of Trustees considered this suggestion, and made it official at their January 9 meeting that Sampson-Howard’s mascot will be the Cougar.

(Courtesy: Temple ISD)

The Board previously selected the school’s colors, blue and gold, and the communications department modified the color of the existing cougar mascot to create the new logo design for Sampson-Howard.

The district says Sampson-Howard Elementary is being constructed in the southeast part of Temple in order to accommodate the rapid growth in this area. The new school was the largest project planned as part of the 2022 Bond passed by voters in May 2022.