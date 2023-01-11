BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A McGregor trash truck catches fire in front of Belton Feed & Supply.

The Belton Police Department initially reported a vehicle fire early Wednesday afternoon at 410 E 2nd Avenue. The department said 2nd Avenue was shut down between Wall Street and Blair Street. Travelers wre urged to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.

City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer tells FOX 44 News that a call of a vehicle on fire came in at 12:04 p.m. The vehicle was a trash truck from Waste Connections out of McGregor. Romer says flames were seen coming from the back of the truck, where trash is stored in transit.

The truck stopped in the 400 block of E. 2nd Avenue. Crews blocked off one block of the street as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The fire continued to smolder – even after firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the trash from the top of the container.

Romer says the back tailgate of the truck needed to be opened to put out the fire, but the hydraulic system was inoperable due to damages. A wrecker arrived at about 1:45 p.m., and forced open the tailgate of the garbage truck – which allowed firefighters to extinguish the fire.