BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A special event in Belton honored fallen military and veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets) hosted veterans, active-duty military and their friends and family for a special community craft event on Wednesday. The event took place at American Legion Post 55, located at 101 W. Avenue A.

#VigilforValor will give people an opportunity to share stories and honor those lost to war and suicide. Participants created a customizable candleholder for the person they wish to honor with a photograph, drawing, patch or other personal item.

The organization has helped veterans heal from the visible and invisible wounds of war through therapeutic crafts for 50 years. Heal Vets supplies craft therapy kits free-of-charge to active-duty military and veterans, and is the nation’s leader in using craft therapy.

Heal Vets has distributed more than 31 million kits from hundreds of craft categories. It is one of the top veterans’ organizations in the U.S.