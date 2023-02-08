TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s plan to reengineer its STEM programs received support with a generous donation from Meta.

Meta representatives presented Temple ISD with a check for $75,000 during the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Business 2023 banquet on Tuesday night. The donation will impact students in STEM programs at every grade level throughout the district.

The district’s STEM initiatives aim to reengineer learning opportunities for students by focusing on applying academic content to real-world problems with design-based thinking. The reinforcement of STEM learning across campuses provides an opportunity to increase emphasis on STEM and inspire the design and implementation of learning experiences.

The district’s master plan for reengineering its STEM programs includes a five-year schedule of initiatives incorporating all Temple ISD campuses. Meta also announced in March 2022 that it will build a data center in Temple.