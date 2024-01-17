BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing man believed to be endangered.

41-year-old man Wallace Thomas Sans, Jr. was last seen on April 16, 2023 in the area of Cedar Crest Hospital on the North Interstate 35 Service Road in Belton, according to information obtained by authorities on January 10. His last known residence was around the Landmark Apartments at 700 Waco Road in Belton.

Sans is 6’1″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

The department says investigators believe the circumstances of Sans’s disappearance could indicate that he is endangered. He has a known medical condition which limits his abilities to move around. He walks very slowly, with assistance.

Leads into Sans’s whereabouts have not helped in finding him. If you have any information, you can call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.