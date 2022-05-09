Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old Harker Heights woman is being held on felony charges, and a child missing from Virginia will be on the way home.

Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said they were contacted on Saturday by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, who was seeking help in finding Holly Bagwell Rogozinski and a missing juvenile.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Preswick Drive, where it was believed Rogozinski could be found, and found her and the child.

Rogozinski was taken into custody without incident, and was taken to the Bell County Jail.

The child was found unharmed, and Child Protective Service contacted the biological father to make a parental transfer.