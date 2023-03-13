Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) – Temple Firefighters battled a fire at a building Monday morning. They arrived at the commercial building known as Little Manhattan, which is near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Drive and East Avenue C, at 8:15 a.m.

Firefighters tell FOX 44 News they saw heavy smoke coming from the 2-story building. They quickly extinguished the flames, but say the fire severely damaged the inside.

Temple Fire & Rescue.

The building was empty when firefighters got there and no injuries were reported.

10 Temple Fire and Rescue units and 24 personnel responded to the fire, along with the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.