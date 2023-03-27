Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning.

At 8:13 a.m., officers went to the intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Nugent and found a man with a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police officers say they do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.