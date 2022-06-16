Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police say a check of a man seen sitting on a sidewalk counting money with a handgun visible in his pocket has resulted in an arrest of a 19-year-old man police say is a confirmed gang member out of McLennan County.

Curtis Dekornei Shivers, Jr. remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being picked up on Wednesday morning.

Temple Police were sent to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive after getting a call of a man being seen with a gun. When they arrived, they found a man later identified as Shivers sitting on the sidewalk, with approaching officers saying they could see a gun in his pants pocket.

A computer check of his name turned up the reported gang affiliation. A further search turned up social security cards, Texas Identification Cards and military ID’s – as well as seven bank cards with different names on them.

Shivers was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail on one felony charge and additional charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and criminal trespass. His bond had not been set, as of Thursday morning.