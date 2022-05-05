HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Cases of theft continue to rise at a Harker Heights Walmart.

The Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information on the woman pictured below. She was involved in a theft incident at the Walmart at 2020 Heights Drive on November 11, 2021.





If you have any information on this individual, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option #2.

This comes after several cases of theft were reported at this same location. For more information, you can view our previous story here.