Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – With the release of an arrest affidavit, more details have come to light in the reported attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in Harker Heights.

28-year-old Marco Antonio Gonzalez, of Harker Heights, was arraigned last Friday by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on Kidnapping charges and remained in the Bell County Jail this Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Around 4:01 p.m. on September 28, the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man, and he was able to lure the child into his vehicle.

The arrest affidavit stated that the little girl who was a student at a nearby elementary school was approached by a man in a “goldish” color vehicle. The man stopped and told her she was not supposed to walk home, and to get in his vehicle and he would take her home.

The affidavit stated that the details were obtained during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. During the interview, she said the man did not ask her for her address and drove in the direction of the school – but went past it.

The affidavit quoted her as saying during the interview that she was “afraid and was crying and believed she was being kidnapped.” She said the man told her he was going to adopt her and offered to give her money, although she never saw any.

The affidavit also said a woman and her husband saw the man drive up to the young girl and started talking to her – with the child seeming unsure about getting into the car. She and her husband followed them as the man drove around the neighborhood.

The woman said she called a friend to help, and once the vehicle stopped on Larkin Circle, one of the women confronted the man and told the girl to get out of the car. Once the child was secured, the suspect driver sped off with the male witness following. The witness was quoted as saying that he followed the vehicle to some apartments off of South Ann Street and East Mockingbird Lane. The affidavit stated the witness was able to help police identify the man.

Harker Heights Police later arrested Gonzalez in the case. The witnesses who assisted in the little girl’s escape were able to drive her home without injury.

The affidavit stated the child’s mother told police she didn’t give anyone permission to pick up her daughter.