KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated bullet and stab protective vests to more Killeen K-9 officers.

The department said on Wednesday afternoon that K-9 Officers Yari and Lincy received these donations. Yari’s vest was sponsored by Dale and Trish Veith, of Killeen, and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Lincy’s vest was sponsored by Thomas and Susan Bailey, of Rotonda West, Florida, and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.



(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The armor for K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. Each vest has a value of between $1,744 and $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978.

This also comes after the non-profit donated to the Killeen Police Department previously. The organization also made donations to Waco and Madisonville K-9 officers.