MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County fire crews team up to extinguish a mobile home fire in Morgan’s Point Resort.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire – Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 5400 block of Owen Lane at approximately 4:37 p.m. Monday. The department responded with one fire engine and three firefighters.

Crews arrived to find a mobile home with smoke showing. A rack line was deployed and entrance was made to the structure through the back door.

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire – Rescue)

The department says that heavy smoke was encountered. Fire damage was reported in the kitchen area, to the refrigerator and microwave.

No active fire was observed. The remaining areas of the structure were cleared and the fire engine was released from the scene.

The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Temple EMS also responded to the scene.

No injuries to first responders or civilians were reported. The exact cause of the fire is unknown.