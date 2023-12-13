MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people and their dog were able to safely evacuated a fully-engulfed structure fire in Morgan’s Point Resort.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue personnel dispatched to a structure fire on Teakwood Loop at approximately 5:16 a.m. Monday. The initial report indicated a single-wide manufactured home filled with smoke.

Heavy smoke from the structure was spotted upon arrival, and a “glow” in the forward area of the home was seen. Units from Temple were requested for support.

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue)

The fire expanded to fully engulf the home in less than 60 seconds. Morgan’s Point Resort crews proceeded with the primary fire attack, while arriving crews from Temple were assigned structure protection of the homes on both sides of the fire.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished. The only major loss reported was the primary structure. Both people inside of the home were able to safely evacuate with their dog, and no injuries were reported by either civilians or first responders. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

In addition, Sparta Fire, Temple EMS, the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, the Morgan’s Point Resort Utilities Department and ONCOR Energy also responded to the scene.