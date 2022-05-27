Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage on the Killeen home of Sergeant Dennis Lee, who died in 2011 after two deployments.

This is one of 21 mortgages of Gold Star Families the foundation is taking care of in 16 states in observance of Memorial Day.

Sergeant Dennis Lee joined the U.S. Army in May of 2006, and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and Operation New Dawn in 2010.

On August 26, 2011, Sergeant Lee passed away after suffering a heart attack during training camp. He is survived by his wife, Kayce, and his sons Dennis Lamonte, Jr. and Dennis Nathaniel, and stepchildren Chazten and Shalla.

“This Memorial Day is the first time in 20 years America’s servicemen and women are not in harm’s way on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. These conflicts are over, but families are still dealing with the loss of husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. I ask all Americans to take a minute to think of these heroes and their families who have sacrificed so much over the last two decades,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal to reach 1,000 mortgage-free homes delivered across the country to our nation’s military and first responders, by the end of the year. The organization is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001.

For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.