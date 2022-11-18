KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need.

Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E, and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter. Liberty Christian Center will provide a breakfast in the morning at the Moss Rose Center. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or bedding material is provided.

Those looking to donate supplies or food should contact the Moss Rose Center by calling 254-327-1164.