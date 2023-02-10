KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E. It will open at 6 p.m. each night, and will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (Ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center cannot accept the following:

New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

Gift-wrapped items