KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday.
The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E. It will open at 6 p.m. each night, and will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided.
To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:
- Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (Ext. 13) to see what is needed
- Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating
- Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging
Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center cannot accept the following:
- New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy
- Gift-wrapped items
- New or used medical supplies or equipment