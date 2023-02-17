KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Community Center, and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need on Thursday and Friday.

The Moss Rose Center is located at 1103 East Avenue E, and will open at 6 p.m. each night. It will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 8 a.m. the next day.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided. The City of Killeen’s policy is to open a warming center if the temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall to or below 32.

To those interested in donating, you can call ahead at (254) 327-1164 to see if your donations will be accepted at the Moss Rose Center.