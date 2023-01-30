KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need through this Friday morning.

The Moss Rose Community Center, located at 1103 E Avenue E will serve lunch and stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will open again at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close Friday at 9 a.m. If no one is using the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.

The City of Killeen says that while a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services – as no beds or showers are provided.

Dates and times:

Date Open Close Monday, January 30th 12 p.m. Stays open Tuesday, January 31st 24hrs Stays open Wednesday, February 1st 24hrs 9 a.m. on Thursday Thursday, February 2nd 6 p.m. 9 a.m. on Friday Friday, February 3rd 6 p.m. 9 a.m. on Saturday

The City of Killeen policy is to open a warming center if the forecasted temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall to or below 32 degrees. The current National Weather Service forecast has the wind chill factor at or below 32 degrees through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Killeen area.

Killeen will have a low amount of impact, but some icing may occur (.25 – .50 inch) and WS Young Bridge and other bridges may close during this time. There is a potential for rain, freezing rain and sleet.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center cannot accept the following: