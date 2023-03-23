Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Killeen early Thursday morning.

Killeen Police Officers say 46-year-old Shondalero Basken was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue around 2 a.m., when he crashed.

Officers believe he was going too fast when he tried to make a right hand turn on Rancier. Their investigation shows the motorcycle hit a concrete median, which threw him off the bike.

When officers got to the scene around 2:08 a.m., they tried to save Basken’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries.