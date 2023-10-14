Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a series of crashes that took place Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say it started when a blue Dodge Charger going east on E. Stan Schlueter Loop approached Trimmier Road. They say the car left the inside lane and hit another car in the outside lane.

The Charger kept going at a high rate of speed and slammed into a vehicle in the left-hand turn only lane in the 1300 block of E. Stan Schluester. After hitting a third vehicle, the driver of the Charger lost control and hit a fourth vehicle head-on.

Police say the last crash caused the Charger to burst into flames. Several people were taken to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the roadway for several hours to investigate the series of crashes. They are not saying at this time what caused the driver of the Charger to slam into four other vehicles.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.