BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is among several agencies fighting a brush fire south of Interstate 14 and west of FM-1670, according to the City of Belton.

Firefighters are now calling this the Dog Ridge Fire and say it has burned 75 acres so far.

At this time, no homes are damaged, but 20-30 are under threat. Firefighters are encouraging people to leave the area and go to Chisholm Trail Elementary.

Helicopters are scooping water out of Lake Belton to drop on the flames, along with fire retardant.

Firefighters say part of the fire is at a junk yard on FM-1670, which is causing the black smoke.

Travelers are urged to avoid the area if possible. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.

FOX 44 News has a crew on the way and will update this report as more information becomes available.