Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at one million dollars for a man who has now been charged with murder in Temple’s first homicide of the year.

Tommy Lee Shelton, Sr had originally been held on a lesser third-degree felony immediately following the incident June 1.

He is charged in the death of 47-year-old Erin Gilligan.

She was found suffering a gunshot wound when officers and other first responders were sent to the 600 block of North 2nd on a report of a shooting.

She was pronounced dead and Shelton was taken into custody at the scene.

An arrest affidavit filed in support of Shelton’s charge states that officers arriving on the scene found Shelton sitting on the front steps of the house.

The affidavit stated that officers asked Shelton if he knew why they were there and if there was anyone else in the house and he told them that his girlfriend was in the house, on the floor dead.

The affidavit stated that after being warned of his rights, he said he and the victim had been arguing about his sending money to his daughter.

He told police where he had placed the weapon and officers recovered a .40 caliber Remington handgun in a drawer.

The affidavit stated that the suspect told officers that after the shooting, he got into his vehicle and drove north as far as Bruceville-Eddy, then turned around to go back to the house after calling his son in Hawaii to tell him about doing a horrible thing and how his son would never see him again.

The son called Temple police to report the shooting.