Killeen, Tx ( FOX44) – A 35-year-old Killeen woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a December 2022 hit and run incident that left another woman dead.

Chakria Dominique Lee has remained in the Bell County Jail since being arrested December 10, 2022 on an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond on that charge was set at $1,000,000. Jail records indicate she was also being held on a motion to revoke her probation from another previous conviction.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:58 p.m. on December 4, 2022 to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at South Fort Hood Road Street and West Lane. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright suffering from serious injuries. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene later.

Witnesses say the suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to officers’ arrival. Police say Lee spoke to detectives at the police department later.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case quoted a witness as saying he had been driving on Fort Hood Street and had observed a truck driving in circles near Fort Hood Street and West and as he got closer observed the truck run over Wright , then drive away.

On Friday, Dec. 9th, The Bell County District Attorney’s Office decided to press charges against Lee and members of the U.S. Marshals Office – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took her into custody.

While originally arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the indictment specified Murder and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.