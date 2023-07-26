Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against 42-year-old Lewis Carl Hunt in connection with the April 30, 2023 shooting death of Kenny Ray Morgan.

The 42-year-old Morgan was found inside a home in the 1700 block of Old FM-440. Officers were called there about 3:30 p.m. that Sunday after getting a call about a shooting at this location. When he was found, there were no signs of life. Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Morgan dead at 4:24 p.m. This was the third murder in Killeen for the year.

Hunt was later arrested that same day, and has remained in the Bell County Jail ever since.