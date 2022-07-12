TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved naming the district’s newest elementary school Sampson-Howard Elementary School.

The board unanimously approved this name during its meeting on Monday, July 11. The name of the new elementary school will honor the legacies of Temple native, principal and innovator, Cornelius Carl Sampson, and long-time Temple High School teachers Durward and Jean Howard. The names were selected from a list of nominees submitted by members of the Temple community.

Cornelius Carl Sampson was a Temple native, and graduated as valedictorian of the Temple Negro School in 1915. He would later become principal of Dunbar Junior/Senior High School – and also served as an athletic coach, debate coach and math teacher. Sampson was considered the “Father of the Dunbar Panther Football Team.” In 1938, Sampson was named principal of an African-American High School in Corpus Christi. He was credited with renovating the school’s infrastructure, creating music and athletic programs, starting a free lunch program and introducing the school’s first vocational training program. In 1970, Sampson – along with Hector P. Garcia – played a significant role in the landmark court case Cisneros vs. Corpus Christi ISD. This case resulted in the integration of the school system and expanded civil rights to all minorities.

Durward and Jean Howard were both teachers at Temple High School. Durward Howard joined THS in January of 1948 as band and orchestra director. During his tenure, the THS band played during halftime for the Dallas Cowboys and participated in the New Year’s Day performance at the Cotton Bowl. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Temple Starlighters jazz band, now known as the Highlighters. In 1979, Durward Howard was named the first ever Director of Fine Arts and Humanities for Temple ISD. Jean Howard was a long-time civics and social studies teacher at Temple High School. In 1971, the Howards cofounded the THS Humanities class and taught together until Durward’s retirement in 1984. The Humanities class combined art, music, literature and drama for THS seniors. Both Howards also participated in numerous local civic organizations which worked to make fine arts available to the Temple community.

The new school was approved as part of the 2022 Bond proposal, and will be built in the district’s southeast quadrant. Sampson-Howard Elementary is expected to open in the fall of 2024.