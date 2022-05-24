Bell County (FOX 44) — Fort Hood’s new name may be Fort Cavazos. That is the recommendation from the commission tasked to provide Congress with new names for U.S. military bases and other Department of Defense assets originally named for Confederate leaders.

General Richard Cavazos

General Richard Cavazos was born in Kingsville, Texas on January 31st, 1929. He died on October 29th, 2017.

Cavazos first served in the Korean War where he led a company of Puerto Rican soldiers.

It was during that war’s closing days that he first distinguished himself as a leader, rallying his men to make three separate charges on a well-entrenched enemy position. He returned to the field five separate times to personally rescue his wounded men before accepting treatment for his own injuries.

When the Vietnam War began, then-Lt. Col. Cavazos was ready to bring men into battle once more: he commanded an infantry battalion, often fighting in the field – and frequently leading from the front.

He was assigned twice to Fort Hood. The first time was in 1953 after the Korean War. The second time he was the III Corps commander in 1980.

In 1982, he became the first Hispanic-American to pin on four stars. His final assignment as head of the U.S. Army Forces Command fittingly summarized his career of service by placing him at the head of sustaining, training, and deploying all the Army’s deployable forces.

You can read his full biography here.

In 2009, Killeen ISD opened a new elementary school named after Gen. Cavazos.

Here is the list of the other installations up for renaming:

Fort Benning, Ga. – rename Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore.

Fort Bragg, N.C. – rename Fort Liberty after the value of liberty.

Fort Gordon, Ga. – rename Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower.

Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker.

Fort Lee, Va. – rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

Fort Pickett, Va. – rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

Fort Polk, La. – rename Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.

Fort Rucker, Ala. – rename Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr.

Congress will make the final decision on the renaming of Fort Hood and the other installations later this year. The final report is expected in October.