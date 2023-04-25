KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — In honor of the National Crime Victims’ Rights week, the Killeen Police Department held a ribbon tying ceremony with over 600 colored ribbons today.

Throughout the entire week, community members, families, and friends are allowed to tie a ribbon around the trees in front of the Killeen Police Department Headquarters in support.

National Crime Victims’ Rights week is an annual recognition that happens the week of April 23rd through the 29th.

One by one, community members in attendance at the ceremony, hung colored ribbons on the trees out front.

Each color representing victims of a different type of violent crime.

Purple — Domestic violence

Teal — Sexual assault

Black and red — Homicide

Dark blue — Child abuse and human trafficking,

Orange — Gun violence.

Killeen PD’s Crime Victim Liaison Kimberly Isett shared the importance of recognizing and supporting violent crime victims and survivors.

“If you see something, say something. There are a lot of victims of crime. They don’t get the justice that they deserve when a community is silent. And it’s understandable to be afraid, but there’s crime stoppers, you can do this anonymously without any fear of retaliation,” said Isett.

The red silent silhouettes display in front of the headquarter doors represents the victims who have no voice.

Leaders with the Killeen Police Department emphasized the importance of making victims and survivors feel whole again.

Reminding people of victims rights awareness and that there are families and victims attached to the stories you hear and read.