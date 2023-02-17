MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – Morgan’s Point Resort Mayor Dennis Green has helped introduce a new step towards the health and safety of the community.

On Friday morning, the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department announced the installation of the City’s first-ever, public access, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at City Hall and the Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center. The EMS Division selected the LIFEPAK CR2 based upon its exclusive ability to analyze a patient’s heart rhythm while CPR is taking place. This piece of technology allows rescuers more time to deliver life-saving compressions – maximizing blood flow to the heart and brain.

The “Chain of Survival” refers to the chain of events that must occur in rapid succession to maximize the chances of survival from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The first three steps rely upon bystander intervention. After recognition and activation of the 9-1-1 system, early CPR and rapid defibrillation top the list of things to improve survival before someone even arrives.

The department is one of a few in the county to provide Advanced Life Support (ALS) through the dedication of both paid and volunteer Paramedics. Both Squad and Battalion 61 are equipped with LIFEPAK 15 cardiac monitor/defibrillators and frontline medications. The Squad also boasts a LUCAS Device which delivers precise chest compressions – allowing providers to focus on providing the best care possible.

$10,000 of the initial purchase was made possible by a grant from the A&M Texas Forest Service, and included ten AEDs and one trainer. This enabled the department to replace an aging fleet of devices which were at or beyond their ten-year service life.

Five devices were placed on frontline fire apparatus, two will soon go into service with the department’s friends at the Police Department, two are available for public use and a final one will be used by Lifeguards at the City Pool.