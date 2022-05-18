KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s swearing in ceremony for two new Councilmembers and an incumbent planned for a Tuesday Special Council meeting has been delayed due to an election recount petition from Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.

Results from the May 7 election show former mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson, and newcomer Ramon Alvarez winning the three at-large seats on the council, receiving 23 percent, 21 percent and 17 percent of the votes respectively. All results were posted to the Bell County website.

Current Councilmember Brown received 1,748 votes – which is 26 less than Alvarez’s 1,774 – and filed for a recount on Tuesday prior to the Special Council meeting.

The new Council members will not be sworn in until the results of the recount have been finalized.

Mayor Debbie-Nash King was sworn in as mayor by Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna during Tuesday’s Special Council meeting. Nash-King received 72 percent of the votes to remain mayor of Killeen.

During the Special Council meeting, the Council canvassed the votes, as required by state law.

For more election information, you can visit the City’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/Election.