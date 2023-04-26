KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has selected Pedro Lopez, Jr. as the next chief to lead the Police Department.

The City says Lopez has accepted a conditional offer of employment with a start date of June 5, 2023. His appointment will be presented to councilmembers during the May 2 City Council Workshop and considered for approval during the City Council meeting on May 9.

Five candidates were selected to face a panel of interviews from the community, as well as meet with residents on April 13.

The City of Killeen says Lopez is currently the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District’s Police Department. He has a 35-year law enforcement career and an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department – including as Assistant Chief of Police.

Lopez’s resume includes everything from working as a police officer for the first Gang Task Unit at the North Division for the Houston Police Department, to being an officer in the Narcotics Division, Patrol Sergeant in the Jail Division and Internal Affairs Division, Lieutenant for the Tactical Unit, Robbery Division and Internal Affairs, as well as the Gang Division Commander, before becoming Assistant Police Chief for Patrol Region 1 for the Houston Police Department.

The City says of Killeen Lopez holds a Master of Arts in Criminology from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University. Lopez also had a 27-year military career in the U.S. Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3.

The City worked with Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. to conduct the nationwide search in January 2023 and received 20 applicants.

Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement in December 2022, following 31 years of civil service and five years as chief of the Killeen Police Department. His last official day was January 27, 2023 – although he assumed the role of interim police chief on February 13, 2023, with a contract that lasts up to twelve weeks.