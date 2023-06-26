Killeen, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD Board of Trustees held a special board meeting Monday morning to introduce its new superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

Dr. Fey has been an educational leader with years of experience to help students reach their dreams.

Talent, excellence, and diversity are staples at Killeen ISD, and Fey wants to elevate the districts impact.

Killeen community members welcomed Dr. Fey with open arms at Monday morning’s meeting.

The board voted unanimously for Dr. Fey to hold this position.

Fey is Killeen ISD’s 20th superintendent and the first woman to lead the district.

“I will be very visible and I will hold my staff accountable to what we say we’re going to do. That’s pretty important to me, and it will be very transparent with the community every time we report out to our board,” said Dr. Fey.

Coming from Midlothian ISD, Dr. Fey now has the responsibility to care for the district’s 44,500 students.

Fey told everyone her first priority is – and always will be – academic growth and development.

“I mean, we’re responsible for the rest of their life. I feel like it should be because of their experience here that they have a quality of life beyond our doors that continues because of the work that we do,” said Fey. “We can’t do that if we don’t have academic growth and development of our students.”

In response to teacher shortages across the state, Dr. Fey is interested in leadership development in KISD.

“I really believe that we should grow our own. We should grow teachers to be great teachers. We should grow assistant principals to be great principals. It should be this organization that’s continuing to fill our own pipelines of ready leaders,” said Dr. Fey.

In the end, Dr. Fey says she wants every child leaving KISD to be successful in every life pursuit.

“Success is defined differently by each and every kid that one may be a National Merit Scholar and one may barely pass a test, but each of those kids is highly successful. I think ultimately the the challenge becomes how do we teach kids how to follow their dreams. Not my dreams. Not their parents dreams. Their dreams,” said Dr. Fey.