HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights has announced the implementation of a new “eblast” subscription service, GovDelivery.

“This new service allows us to efficiently share news, action alerts, event notices, and updates in a timely fashion – all delivered directly to your email inbox or by text-message notifications,” says Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.

In an ongoing effort to stay connected with residents and visitors, the City uses several tools to provide timely information about meetings, community events, construction projects, emergency notifications, and other important news and alerts.

The City’s transition to GovDelivery is part of this larger effort to connect and sift through the information access for the community – and to tailor this information by topic and how people want to receive it.

With this new eblast service, people can determine which types of information items they receive – password protect subscriptions and preferences, change email addresses, or be removed at any time by accessing the Subscription Preference page.

If you would like to sign up, you can visit www.harkerheights.gov.