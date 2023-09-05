TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is partnering with 1963 Dunbar graduate Billie Warner, the Dunbar Alumni Association and the Temple Independent School District to unveil a brand-new panther statue.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, located at 1717 E Avenue J. The statue will serve as a replacement for the original panther statue which symbolized the spirit of the school, but deteriorated over the years.

The City says that the new statue symbolizes the strong partnership between them and Temple ISD. It also serves as an enduring source of pride for past, current and future students.

The City went on to say that its collaboration between themelves and Temple ISD has been rooted in a shared commitment to the growth and success of all young learners.