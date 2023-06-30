TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is raising awareness of a new scam.

The department says it has received information about scammers posing as law enforcement officers and are calling from its non-emergency number (254-298-5500) asking for money.

In this particular scam, someone tells the victim that they did not show up to court and were sent a subpoena. The scammers are using real police officers’ names and are asking for payment using an online payment app.

The department says that if you receive any type of phone call, email or text asking for money on behalf of any agency, be sure to report it immediately and do not give out any personal information.