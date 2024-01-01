TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be starting a project in Temple to construct a sidewalk on Central Avenue, from S 6th Street to S 12th Street.

The project is set to begin this Tuesday, and will enhance mobility for pedestrians in the area. It is scheduled to finish by the summertime, weather permitting.

TxDOT says there will be various lane closures throughout this $237,000 project. The work will be done by MHB Construction, INC.

TxDOT also encourages travelers to buckle up, to mind their speed and to eliminate all distractions driving through work zones.