Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash.

Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle hit him as he crossed Fort Hood Street around 9 p.m. The vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane at the time.

A second vehicle traveling behind the SUV subsequently struck the pedestrian. The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene. The second vehicle came to a stop to help.

The driver of the first vehicle was identified and arrested on a charge of making a false report to a police officer on November 12th.