KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A weekend fire in a Killeen strip mall was quickly extinguished.

The City of Killeen Fire Department responded to the Central Texas Expressway around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire was called in by a witness, and a general alarm assignment was immediately dispatched by the Bell County Communications Center. Three engines, one tower ladder, one heavy rescue, one ALS ambulance, two Battalion Chiefs and two EMS Supervisors responded to the scene.

The incident commander later upgraded the alarm – which added one tower ladder, one engine, and one heavy rescue to the incident. A total of 28 personnel responded to the scene. The Killeen Fire Department was also assisted by the Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Police Department and Killeen Building Department.

The City of Killeen says the first unit arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch, and reported heavy fire coming from the front entrance of a commercial restaurant space which was under renovation. An interior fire attack was underway – resulting in the fire being brought under control within 20 minutes.

No occupants were found inside of the building. The fire was contained to the original unit, with some fire damage occurring to an adjacent business in the strip mall. All other businesses sustained only minor to moderate smoke damage. No firefighters or citizens were injured.

The City says firefighters remained on scene past 5 a.m. working to extinguish small hidden areas which were still smoldering. The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene investigating the incident, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Two business units have been deemed uninhabitable by the Killeen Building Inspector. All other businesses in the strip center will be able to remain open for business.