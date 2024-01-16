MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (FOX 44) – A structure fire in Morgan’s Point Resort resulted in no injuries.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue, along with units from Moffat and Temple, responded to the reported residential structure fire on Wyatt Earp Drive at approximately 10:09 a.m. Monday. The homeowner reported smoke coming from the attic area, above the garage.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department also arrived and reported smoke coming from the right side of the home under the roof line. Crews quickly found and extinguished the fire behind a wall in the garage area.

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue)

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire and Rescue says sheet rock was removed from the wall and roof to ensure the fire was completely out, and to try to find the origin of the fire. After documenting and securing the scene, all responding units were cleared and returned to service.

The fire resulted in minimal damage to the home. No injuries were reported.