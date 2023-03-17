TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Temple home accidentally caused a structure fire on Friday evening.

Temple Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the area of Hogan Road and Pea Ridge Road at 5:58 p.m. Crews found a single-story home at 1525 S. Pea Ridge with heavy smoke coming from the back of the residence.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

An initial investigation revealed fire inside the walls of an outdoor chimney and fireplace. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and called the fire under control at 6:24 p.m. –

limiting extension into the attic.

The homeowners were at the residence at the time of the incident, saying they were using the fireplace. No occupants or firefighters reported any injuries.

Temple Fire responded with ten units and 22 personnel. The Belton Fire Department, Temple Police Department and Belton EMS were also on scene.