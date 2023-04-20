TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – No injuries have been reported in an early Wednesday morning Temple structure fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a structure fire on N. 14th Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence located in the 1100 block.

Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control by 5:26 a.m., but not before the fire did significant damage to the roof and back room of the home. One person and one dog were home at the time of the call, but both were able to escape. No injuries have been reported.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine apparatus/units, and 23 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded. The cause of the fire has not been determined.