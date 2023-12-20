NOLANVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A major gas line was punctured near Nolanville during road construction on Tuesday night.

According to the Nolanville Fire Department, the line supplies all of the natural gas to the entirety of Nolanville and could not be shut down to make the needed repairs.

The department responded to the scene while the hole in the line was being bypassed in order to complete the repairs. Two families were placed in a hotel for the remainder of the night. All repairs were quickly completed.

The department says the smell of gas may still be present. They say if you have not been contacted, everything is reported to be okay. The gas smell will dissipate without danger to anyone.